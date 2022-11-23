Modric y Croacia se atascan con un 0-0 ante Marruecos

Croacia no supo romper el entramado defensivo de Marruecos y debió contentarse con un empate 0-0 ante el seleccionado norteafricano al abrir el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial de Qatar

Gerald Imray
miércoles 23 noviembre 2022 12:16

Modric y Croacia se atascan con un 0-0 ante Marruecos

DEP-FUT MUNDIAL MARRUECOS-CROACIA

Croacia no supo romper el entramado defensivo de Marruecos y debió contentarse el miércoles con un empate 0-0 ante el seleccionado norteafricano al abrir el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial de Qatar.

Marruecos maniató al capitán croata Luka Modric, laureado como el mejor jugador del pasado Mundial en el que llevó a su país a la final que perdieron ante Francia.

Pero lo de los marroquíes no fue solo defender. Por ratos hicieron pasar apuros a la zaga croata, destacándose un zapatazo de Achraf Hakimi en el segundo tiempo que el arquero Dominik Livakovic tuvo que repeler con ambos puños.

En líneas generales, fue un partido bastante igualado.

Croacia generó más ocasiones, las mejores en el cierre del primer tiempo. Modric disparó por encima del travesaño y un remate de Nikola Vlasic fue atajado por el arquero Bono, de brillante actuación.

