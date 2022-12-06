Médicos dicen que la salud de Pelé mejora
El estado de salud de Pelé mejora, pero el astro del fútbol mundial sigue hospitalizado, informaron sus médicos
El estado de salud de Pelé mejora, pero el astro del fútbol mundial sigue hospitalizado, informaron sus médicos el martes.
El exjugador de 82 años ha permanecido internado durante una semana para tratar una infección respiratoria agravada por el COVID-19. Se espera que salga del hospital cuando se recupere plenamente de la infección.
“Sus signos vitales permanecen estables. Él está consciente y no presenta nuevas complicaciones”, informó el hospital Albert Einstein en un comunicado.
Pelé, tres veces ganador del Mundial, lucha además contra el cáncer y se somete a una quimioterapia.
En Qatar, la imagen de un joven Pelé, festejando goles y levantando trofeos con la selección de Brasil, ha aparecido en camisetas, banderas y carteles de los aficionados, incluidos los que concurrieron el lunes a un partido del Mundial ante Corea del Sur.
Pelé había dicho que miraría el partido desde el hospital. Brasil goleó 4-1 a los surcoreanos y se instaló en los cuartos de final.
