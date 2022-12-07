Mavericks se imponen a Nuggets con un triple de Finney-Smith
Dorian Finney-Smith encesta un triple decisivo cuando quedaban 17,3 segundos para el final y los Mavericks de Dallas remontan tras desperdiciar una ventaja tardía para imponerse 116-115 a los Nuggets de Denver
Dorian Finney-Smith encestó un triple decisivo cuando quedaban 17,3 segundos para el final y los Mavericks de Dallas remontaron tras desperdiciar una ventaja tardía para imponerse 116-115 el martes a los Nuggets de Denver.
Nikola Jokic tuvo una oportunidad de empatar el juego cuando quedaban 12 segundos, pero falló el primero de dos tiros libres. Spencer Dinwiddie encestó sus dos tiros libres para sellar la victoria de los visitantes.
Tim Hardaway Jr. sumó 29 puntos, su mejor marca de la temorada, y Luka Doncic firmó el 52do triple doble de su carrera con 22 puntos, 12 asistencias y 10 rebotes.
Los Mavericks no se veían cansado en el segundo juego en dos días. La noche anterior derrotaron a los Suns de Phoenix, que lideran la Conferencia Oeste.
Aaron Gordon sumó 27 puntos, mientras que Jokic añadió 19 puntos, ocho asistencias y ocho rebotes para los Nuggets, que perdieron su tercer juego seguido en una noche en la que perdieron 17 balones.
Bones Hyland tuvo una buena noche, con 20 puntos para Dallas, tras pasarse en la banca la segunda mitad del juego anterior. El técnico Michael Malone dijo haber charlado con Hyland y recalcó el importante papel que juega como suplente.
