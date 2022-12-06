Leonard y George regresan, Clippers supera a los Hornets
Kawhi Leonard y Paul George regresan de lesiones y los Clippers de Los Ángeles superan por 119-117 a los Hornets de Charlotte para poner fin a una racha de dos derrotas
Kawhi Leonard sumó 16 puntos, incluyendo un tiro a la distancia a 1,4 segundos del final para que los Clippers de Los Ángeles superaran el lunes por 119-117 a los Hornets de Charlotte en su retorno tras sufrir un esguince en el tobillo derecho.
Paul George también regresó de una tensión en el tendón de la corva y firmó 19 tantos, además de siete asistencias por los Clippers, que pusieron fin a su racha de dos derrotas. Reggie Jackson y Nic Batum tuvieron 13 puntos cada uno, mientras que John Wall añadió 12 unidades y 12 asistencias como suplente.
Luke Kennard añadió nueve tantos desde la banca en su primer duelo de vuelta de una lesión.
Kelly Oubre anotó 28 puntos y P.J. Washington se recuperó con 26 tantos por los Hornets después de que el sábado terminó con 0 de 13 intentos de tiros de campo. Washington falló un tiro a la distancia cuando se terminaba el tiempo y que hubiera empatado el juego.
Tener de vuelta a Leonard, George y Kennard debería darle un gran empuje a los Clippers (14-11) a futuro. Leonard ha estado fuera desde el 21 de noviembre, George desde el 19 de noviembre y Kennard desde el 15 de noviembre.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.