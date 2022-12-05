Kings se sobreponen a 41 puntos de LaVine y vencen a Bulls

Malik Monk anota 20 puntos como suplente y los Kings de Sacramento se sobreponen a los 41 tantos de Zach Lavine para superar por 110-101 a los Bulls de Chicago

AP Noticias
lunes 05 diciembre 2022 02:34
BULLS-KINGS
BULLS-KINGS
(AP)

Malik Monk anotó 20 puntos como suplente y los Kings de Sacramento se sobrepusieron a los 41 tantos de Zach Lavine para superar por 110-101 el domingo a los Bulls de Chicago.

Domantas Sabonis tuvo 11 unidades, 17 rebotes y 10 asistencias por los Kings.

Monk ha tenido 20 o más puntos en seis ocasiones esta temporada por Sacramento (13-9). Los Kings han ganado tres seguidos tras perder tres consecutivos.

Este es el mejor inicio tras 22 duelos para Sacramento desde la temporada 2004-05 cuando iniciaron 15-7 esa campaña. En esta ocasión han ganado 11 de sus últimos 16 duelos.

LaVine sumó 15 tantos en el tercer periodo para recortar la ventaja de los Kings a 18 puntos. Los Bulls se acercaron a dos en el último cuarto.

Relacionados

Harrison Barnes firmó 17 unidades, Kevin Huerter agregó 12 y el novato Keegan Murray tuvo 11. Todos los titulares de los Kings encestaron en dobles dígitos.

Nikola Vucevic tuvo 12 puntos y Patrick Williams terminó con 10 por Chicago. Williams fue titular en lugar de Javonte Green, quien se perdió el encuentro por una dolencia en la rodilla derecha.

Los Bulls (9-14) han perdido 10 de 14 encuentros.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in