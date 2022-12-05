Kings se sobreponen a 41 puntos de LaVine y vencen a Bulls
Malik Monk anota 20 puntos como suplente y los Kings de Sacramento se sobreponen a los 41 tantos de Zach Lavine para superar por 110-101 a los Bulls de Chicago
Malik Monk anotó 20 puntos como suplente y los Kings de Sacramento se sobrepusieron a los 41 tantos de Zach Lavine para superar por 110-101 el domingo a los Bulls de Chicago.
Domantas Sabonis tuvo 11 unidades, 17 rebotes y 10 asistencias por los Kings.
Monk ha tenido 20 o más puntos en seis ocasiones esta temporada por Sacramento (13-9). Los Kings han ganado tres seguidos tras perder tres consecutivos.
Este es el mejor inicio tras 22 duelos para Sacramento desde la temporada 2004-05 cuando iniciaron 15-7 esa campaña. En esta ocasión han ganado 11 de sus últimos 16 duelos.
LaVine sumó 15 tantos en el tercer periodo para recortar la ventaja de los Kings a 18 puntos. Los Bulls se acercaron a dos en el último cuarto.
Harrison Barnes firmó 17 unidades, Kevin Huerter agregó 12 y el novato Keegan Murray tuvo 11. Todos los titulares de los Kings encestaron en dobles dígitos.
Nikola Vucevic tuvo 12 puntos y Patrick Williams terminó con 10 por Chicago. Williams fue titular en lugar de Javonte Green, quien se perdió el encuentro por una dolencia en la rodilla derecha.
Los Bulls (9-14) han perdido 10 de 14 encuentros.
