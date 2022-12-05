Jugadores uruguayos, acusados por altercado con árbitro
La FIFA acusa a cuatro jugadores de la selección uruguaya de incurrir en una conducta ofensiva al encarar al árbitro tras su eliminación en el Mundial
La FIFA acusó el lunes a cuatro jugadores de la selección uruguaya de incurrir en una conducta ofensiva al encarar al árbitro tras quedar eliminados en el Mundial.
La Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol enfrenta también un cargo de discriminación, informó la FIFA sin dar detalles.
Los jugadores uruguayos reclamaron, al considerar que debió marcarse un penal en los descuentos del partido que ganaron el viernes 2-0 a Ghana. Un gol más habría permitido que la Celeste avanzara a los octavos de final en vez de que lo consiguiera Corea del Sur.
De acuerdo con la FIFA, Edinson Cavani, José María Giménez, Diego Godín y Fernando Muslera enfrentan casos disciplinarios por “conducta ofensiva e infracciones a los principios del juego limpio”, así como por incurrir presuntamente en mal comportamiento.
Cavani, Godín y Muslera jugaban su cuarta Copa del Mundo. Giménez participaba en el Mundial por tercera ocasión.
Figuraron en un grupo de jugadores que hicieron protestas airadas al árbitro alemán Daniel Siebert tras el silbatazo final en el estadio Al Janoub.
La FIFA no especificó un cronograma para que su comisión disciplinaria tome una decisión sobre estos casos.
