Italiano Orsato pitará el partido inaugural del Mundial
El árbitro italiano Daniele Orsato fue seleccionado para pitar el partido inaugural de la Copa del Mundo
El árbitro italiano Daniele Orsato fue seleccionado el viernes para pitar el partido inaugural de la Copa del Mundo.
La FIFA designó a Orsato para el duelo del domingo entre el anfitrión Qatar y Ecuador, resaltándole como “uno de los árbitros más experimentados de Europa”. Cumplirá 47 años el miércoles.
Hasta 2016, la FIFA impuso una edad límite de 45 años para dirigir partidos internacionales.
Orsato, quien se desempeñó como referí de la cabina de videoarbitraje de la pasada Copa Mundial, pitó la final de la Liga de Campeones de 2020 cuando el Bayern Múnich venció 1-0 al Paris Saint-Germain. Dirigió tres partidos en el Campeonato Europeo el año pasado, en la que su país natal se alzó con el título.
Los árbitros italianos se destacan por tener una de las mejores reputaciones en la era moderna del Mundial. Han dirigido dos de las últimas cinco finales.
Pierluigi Collina, presidente de la comisión de árbitros, pitó la final de 2002 y Nicola Rizzoli la de 2014.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.