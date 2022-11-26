Hornets ganan 110-108 a Timberwolves; Oubre anota 28 puntos
Kelly Oubre Jr. anota 28 puntos y los Hornets de Charlotte vencen 110-108 a Anthony Edwards y los Timberwolves de Minnesota, a quienes quiebran su racha de cinco victorias
Kelly Oubre Jr. anotó 28 puntos y los Hornets de Charlotte vencieron el viernes 110-108 a Anthony Edwards y los Timberwolves de Minnesota, a quienes quebraron su racha de cinco victorias.
Terry Rozier consiguió 22 unidades y ocho asistencias para los Hornets (6-14) que suman triunfos al hilo por primera vez esta campaña.
P.J. Washington logró 16 tantos y el jugador sustituto Theo Maledon terminó con 15 puntos y siete tableros.
Edwards logró 25 unidades para los Timberwolves (10-9), que acertaron 22% de sus lanzamientos para triple.
D’Angelo Russell logró 20 puntos y 10 asistencias, y Rudy Gobert terminó con 17 unidades y 17 rebotes.
Los Timberwolves se fueron arriba 62-52 al medio tiempo, en la que Edwards y Karl-Anthony Towns sumaron 30 puntos en forma conjunta.
Charlotte respondió y se puso arriba 91-83 tras superar en la ofensiva 39-21 a los Timberwolves en el tercer periodo, gracias a 11 puntos de Oubre y 10 de Rozier.
La inercia ofensiva de Charlotte se prolongó al último periodo.
Nick Richards neutralizó a Gobert en la canasta, en una jugada que derivó en una volcada de Kai Jones a pase elevado de Rozier para aumentar la ventaja a 14 e hizo que la multitud se pusiera de pie.
