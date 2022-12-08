Holiday y Giannis lideran a Bucks en triunfo sobre Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo anota 35 puntos, Jrue Holiday agrega 31 y Milwaukee derrota a Sacramento 126-113 el miércoles, en la 13ma victoria al hilo de los Bucks sobre los Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo anotó 35 puntos, Jrue Holiday agregó 31 y Milwaukee derrotó a Sacramento por 126-113 el miércoles, en la 13ma victoria al hilo de los Bucks sobre los Kings.
Se trata de la racha más extensa de Milwaukee en activo en contra de cualquier rival. Los Bucks le han ganado 12 veces seguidas a Orlando.
Domantas Sabonis terminó con 23 unidades y 12 rebotes por los Kings, que habían ganado sus últimos tres juegos. Harrison Barnes logró 20 puntos y Malik Monk aportó 16.
Brook López consiguió 17 puntos y nueve rebotes y Khris Middleton aportó 14 unidades por los Bucks, que ganaron su tercer juego seguido para mejorar un récord a 18-6.
Un tiro de bandeja de Davion Mitchell acercó a los Kings a 99-98 en el inicio del cuarto periodo, pero los Bucks empujaron la diferencia de regreso a 109-101 con un triple de Grayson Allen con 7:14 por jugar.
Antetokounmpo anotó en series ofensivas consecutivas para poner arriba a Milwaukee 117-105 con 4:40 en el reloj de juego.
