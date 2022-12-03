Grizzlies vencen 117-109 a 76ers; Morant anota 28 puntos
Ja Morant termina con 28 puntos y ocho tableros, Jaren Jackson Jr. aporta 22 unidades y cuatro tapones —uno en el último minuto— y los Grizzlies de Memphis se imponen 117-109 a los 76ers de Filadelfia
Ja Morant terminó con 28 puntos y ocho tableros, Jaren Jackson Jr. aportó 22 unidades y cuatro tapones —uno en el último minuto— y los Grizzlies de Memphis se impusieron el viernes 117-109 a los 76ers de Filadelfia.
Dillon Brooks logró 17 tantos para la causa de Memphis, que logró su tercera victoria en cuatro partidos.
Joel Embiid aporto´35 unidades, 11 rebotes y ocho asistencias para Filadelfia. Tobias Harris agregó 21 puntos y 11 tableros, y Shake Milton 17 tantos y seis asistencias.
Los Grizzlies sacaban ventaja de 18 puntos en el último cuarto, pero los 76ers se encendieron y la redujeron a menos de 10 a cinco minutos del final y a 111-106 cuando restaban tres minutos.
Sin embargo, Memphis logró contener la ofensiva: Jackson hizo un bloqueo en el aro cuando Embiid buscaba una volcada a 25 segundos del final.
