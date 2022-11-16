Grant tiene 29 puntos, Trail Blazers derrotan a Spurs

Jerami Grant anota 29 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland completan una remontada para derrotar a los Spurs de San Antonio 117-110

Associated Press
miércoles 16 noviembre 2022 06:04
SPURS-TRAIL BLAZERS
SPURS-TRAIL BLAZERS
(AP)

Jerami Grant anotó 29 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland completaron una remontada para derrotar a los Spurs de San Antonio 117-110.

Anfernee Simons, añadió 23 puntos y Damian Lillard sumó 22.

Jakob Poeltl batió su récord personal con 31 puntos para San Antonio. Encestó 14 de 17 tiros de campo.

Grant encestó 19 puntos en la primera mitad. Añadió 10 en el tercer cuarto para ayudar a los Trail Blazers a abrir una ventaja 93-89 para comenzar el cuarto.

Una bandeja de Poeltl puso a los Spurs en cabeza 94-93 con 10:55 en el reloj y ampliaron la ventaja a seis puntos en varias ocasiones.

Relacionados

Drew Eubanks recortó distancias con una bandeja y puso el 106-102, a lo que siguió una canasta de Anfernee Simons para dejarlo en 106-104 con 4:21 restantes. Una pérdida de balón de Keldon Johnson en la siguiente posesión de los Spurs llevó a un triple de Eubanks para dar a Portland el liderato de nuevo. Eubanks jugó 33 minutos como suplente y terminó con nueve puntos y siete rebotes.

Un robo de balón de Lillard dio pie a un triple que dio a Portland la ventaja 110-106.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in