Grant tiene 29 puntos, Trail Blazers derrotan a Spurs
Jerami Grant anota 29 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland completan una remontada para derrotar a los Spurs de San Antonio 117-110
Jerami Grant anotó 29 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland completaron una remontada para derrotar a los Spurs de San Antonio 117-110.
Anfernee Simons, añadió 23 puntos y Damian Lillard sumó 22.
Jakob Poeltl batió su récord personal con 31 puntos para San Antonio. Encestó 14 de 17 tiros de campo.
Grant encestó 19 puntos en la primera mitad. Añadió 10 en el tercer cuarto para ayudar a los Trail Blazers a abrir una ventaja 93-89 para comenzar el cuarto.
Una bandeja de Poeltl puso a los Spurs en cabeza 94-93 con 10:55 en el reloj y ampliaron la ventaja a seis puntos en varias ocasiones.
Drew Eubanks recortó distancias con una bandeja y puso el 106-102, a lo que siguió una canasta de Anfernee Simons para dejarlo en 106-104 con 4:21 restantes. Una pérdida de balón de Keldon Johnson en la siguiente posesión de los Spurs llevó a un triple de Eubanks para dar a Portland el liderato de nuevo. Eubanks jugó 33 minutos como suplente y terminó con nueve puntos y siete rebotes.
Un robo de balón de Lillard dio pie a un triple que dio a Portland la ventaja 110-106.
