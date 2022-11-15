Gracias a Hunter y Young, Hawks vence a los Bucks
Con 24 puntos de De'Andre Hunter y 21 de Trae Young los Hawks de Atlanta superan por 121-106 a los Bucks de Milwaukee
De'Andre Hunter anotó 24 puntos y Trae Young sumó 21 tantos y nueve asistencias para liderar la victoria de los Hawks de Atlanta por 121-106 ante Giannis Antetokounmpo y los Bucks de Milwaukee el lunes.
Clint Capela agregó 19 unidades y 10 rebotes y Atlanta ganó el quinto de sus últimos siete encuentros. Dejounte Murray anotó otros 19 puntos y Josh Collins tuvo 16 unidades y nueve tablas.
Antetokounmpo, que se perdió los dos últimos encuentros y tres de cuatro por una dolencia en la rodilla izquierda, sumó 27 puntos en 31 minutos. Los Bucks han perdido tres de cuarto tras iniciar la temporada 9-0.
Atlanta llegó a estar arriba 94-80 al iniciar el último periodo. Milwaukee encestó ocho puntos seguidos para acercarse 108-99 a 3:12 minutos del final. Antetokounmpo salió por acumulación de faltas cuando quedaban 1:35 minutos y Murray anotó ambos tiros libres para irse arriba 116-101.
Fue el tercer enfrentamiento en 16 días. Los Bucks sufrieron la primera derrota de la temporada hace una semana en Atlanta.
