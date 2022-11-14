Ghana se queda sin sus dos mejores porteros para el Mundial
Ghana descarta a sus dos mejores porteros para la Copa Mundial después de que se lesionaron previo al anuncio el lunes
Ghana tuvo que descartar a sus dos mejores porteros para la Copa Mundial después de que se lesionaron previo al anuncio el lunes.
El arquero titular Jojo Wollacott se fracturó el dedo durante el calentamiento este fin de semana previo al partido del Charlton Athletic de la tercera inglés y fue descartado para el Mundial. En tanto, el suplente Richard Ofori se lesionó la rodilla, de acuerdo con el Orlando Pirates, su club en Sudáfrica.
Esto obligó a Ghana a buscar en lo profundo de sus reservas para el torneo de Qatar.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi, quien juega en Suiza, posiblemente será titular en la Copa Mundial. Los otros dos porteros son Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, quien suma dos convocatorias, y el debutante Ibrahim Danlad, de 19 años.
Como se esperaba, Ghana eligió al defensa Tariq Lamptey, quien representó a Inglaterra en selecciones juvenieles, y al delantero Iñaki Williams, quien llegó a jugar un partido no oficial con España y que cambió de selección este año.
Los hermanos Andre y Jordan Ayew también fueron incluidos en el equipo, al igual que el centrocampista del Arsenal Thomas Partey. Jeffrey Schlupp y Joseph Paintsil quedaron fuera.
Lista:
Arqueros: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Ibrahim Danlad (Berekum Chelsea), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)
Defensores: Denis Odoi (Club Brujas), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Baba Rahman (Reading), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)
Volantes: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (Friburgo)
Delanteros: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Kamal Sowah (Club Brujas), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisboa), Osman Bukari (Estrella Roja Belgrado), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.