Ghana se queda sin sus dos mejores porteros para el Mundial

Ghana descarta a sus dos mejores porteros para la Copa Mundial después de que se lesionaron previo al anuncio el lunes

Gerald Imray
lunes 14 noviembre 2022 22:15
(AP)

Ghana tuvo que descartar a sus dos mejores porteros para la Copa Mundial después de que se lesionaron previo al anuncio el lunes.

El arquero titular Jojo Wollacott se fracturó el dedo durante el calentamiento este fin de semana previo al partido del Charlton Athletic de la tercera inglés y fue descartado para el Mundial. En tanto, el suplente Richard Ofori se lesionó la rodilla, de acuerdo con el Orlando Pirates, su club en Sudáfrica.

Esto obligó a Ghana a buscar en lo profundo de sus reservas para el torneo de Qatar.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, quien juega en Suiza, posiblemente será titular en la Copa Mundial. Los otros dos porteros son Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, quien suma dos convocatorias, y el debutante Ibrahim Danlad, de 19 años.

Como se esperaba, Ghana eligió al defensa Tariq Lamptey, quien representó a Inglaterra en selecciones juvenieles, y al delantero Iñaki Williams, quien llegó a jugar un partido no oficial con España y que cambió de selección este año.

Los hermanos Andre y Jordan Ayew también fueron incluidos en el equipo, al igual que el centrocampista del Arsenal Thomas Partey. Jeffrey Schlupp y Joseph Paintsil quedaron fuera.

Lista:

Arqueros: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Ibrahim Danlad (Berekum Chelsea), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

Defensores: Denis Odoi (Club Brujas), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Baba Rahman (Reading), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

Volantes: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (Friburgo)

Delanteros: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Kamal Sowah (Club Brujas), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisboa), Osman Bukari (Estrella Roja Belgrado), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

