Fox anota 28, Kings superan a Spurs y encadenan 5to triunfo
De’Aaron Fox encesta 28 tantos y reparte ocho asistencias y Kings se imponen 130-112 a Spurs para su quinta victoria consecutiva
De’Aaron Fox encestó 28 tantos y repartió ocho asistencias y los Kings de Sacramento se impusieron el jueves 130-112 a los Spurs de San Antonio para sumar su quinta victoria consecutiva.
La última vez que Sacramento encadenó cinco triunfos fue en la temporada 2020-2021, también frente a los Spurs. Los Kings, que no hilan seis victorias desde la 2004-2005, han ganado ocho de sus 10 últimos compromisos tras comenzar el curso con foja de 0-4.
Malik Monk aportó 26 unidades y Trey Lyles terminó con 14, ambos tras salir desde la banca. Harrison Barnes y Domantas Sabonis totalizaron 16 puntos y capturaron ocho rebotes cada uno.
Con 29 puntos, Devin Vassell fue el mejor de San Antonio, que ha encajado nueve derrotas en 10 fechas luego de arrancar la temporada con marca de 5-2. Keita Bates-Diop aportó 16 tantos a la cuenta de los Spurs, y Tre Jones sumó 15.
Tras igualar la pizarra a 82-82 a 1:36 del final del tercer parcial, Sacramento superó a San Antonio 24-7 entre el final del cuarto y el inicio del último.
Por segunda vez esta temporada, los Kings no estuvieron nunca por detrás en la pizarra.
