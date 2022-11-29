Embiid regresa y potencia a los 76ers ante Hawks
Joel Embiid da la vuelta al marcador en los segundos finales en su retorno tras estar fuera cuatro encuentros por lesión y los 76ers de Filadelfia superan por 104-101 a los Hawks de Atlanta
Joel Embiid anotó un tiro a la distancia a 18,6 segundos del final para la ventaja y terminó con 30 puntos en su retorno tras sufrir un esguince en el tobillo para liderar la victoria 104-101 el lunes de los 76ers de Filadelfia ante los Hawks de Atlanta.
Embiid dejó claro por qué es tan valioso para los Sixers después de que anotó con un giro a 56 segundos del final para acercar a los Sixers 100-99. Filadelfia forzó una violación al reloj de tiro cuando faltaban 31 segundos y fue en ese momento cuando el pívot estelar tuvo su máxima jugada de la noche.
Los Hawks tuvieron otra oportunidad tras el tiro de Embiid, pero el pívot reventó el pase bombeado de Trae Young. Seguido, Embiid embocó tres de cuatro tiros libres mientras la afición gritaba: “¡MVP! ¡MVP!".
Tobias Harris aportó 24 tantos y Shake Milton tuvo 21 por los Sixers.
Young y De'Andre Hunter lideraron a los Hawks con 18 unidades cada uno.
Embiid se perdió los cuatro duelos anteriores por lesión y los Sixers no trastabillaron. Terminaron 3-1 en ese periodo sin contar tampoco con James Harden y Tyrese Maxey que siguen fuera por lesiones en el pie.
