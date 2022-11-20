El Jazz derrota a los Blazers 118-113 y lidera el Oeste
Jordan Clarkson anotó 28 puntos, incluidos ocho seguidos en los últimos 1:48, en la victoria 118-113 el sábado del Jazz de Utah sobre los Trail Blazers de Portland
Malik Beasley añadió 29 puntos como suplente para ayudar a Utah a tomar el liderato de la Conferencia Oeste con 12-6.
Anfernee Simons lideró a Portland con 23 puntos.
Los dos equipos perdieron a sus bases titulares en la segunda mitad.
El jugador de Utah Mike Conley salió con una lesión en la rodilla izquierda cuando quedaban 10:22 en el tercer cuarto, tras chocar con una pantalla.
Poco después de que se fuera Conley, el astro de los Trail Blazers Damian Lillard se marchó al vestuario y no regresó por molestias en la pantorrilla derecha. Lillard se ha perdido cinco partidos en lo que va de temporada debido a los problemas en su pantorrilla.
