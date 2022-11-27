Durant, Curry lideran triunfo de Nets ante Trail Blazers
Kevin Durant encesta 31 puntos, Seth Curry agrega un máximo de temporada de 29 como suplente y los Nets de Brooklyn vencen por 111-94 a los Trail Blazers de Portland
Kevin Durant encestó 31 puntos, Seth Curry agregó un máximo de temporada de 29 como suplente y los Nets de Brooklyn vencieron el domingo por 111-94 a los Trail Blazers de Portland.
Curry tuvo su máximo de puntos con los Nets y la mayor cantidad de cualquier suplente de Brooklyn esta campaña.
Kyrie Irving agregó 29 tantos por los Nets. Ben Simmons sólo sumó tres tiros, pero firmó 12 rebotes y ocho asistencias.
Jerami Grant tuvo 29 unidades por Portland. Jusuf Nurkic añadió 17 puntos y 14 tablas, mientras que Anfernee Simons aportó 15 y Justice Winslow 14.
Los Nets han ganado cuatro de sus últimos seis encuentros, mientras que los Trail Blazers han perdido cinco de seis.
Brooklyn además encestó el 52,6% de sus tiros de campo y 42,9% de sus intentos de tres en el segundo enfrentamiento de los equipos en menos de 10 días.
Brooklyn se fue al medio tiempo arriba 58-57 y amplió la ventaja 84-80 al término del tercer periodo.
