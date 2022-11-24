CR7 hace historia en el Mundial y Portugal vence 3-2 a Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo cerró sus ojos, respiró profundo y a continuación hizo historia en la Copa Mundial
El delantero portugués se convirtió en el único futbolista que marca goles en cinco mundiales al convertir un penal a los 65 minutos de la victoria 3-2 ante Ghana el jueves.
Andre Ayew empató por Ghana ocho minutos después, pero Joao Félix restableció la ventaja para Portugal a los 78 y Rafael Leao añadió el tercero a los 80. Osman Bukari descontó para Ghana a los 89.
A sus 37 años, Cristiano afronta el Mundial de Qatar con dos objetivos. El primero es darle un primer campeonato mundial a su selección. El otro es mostrar a potenciales nuevos clubes que aún tiene el talento para que le tomen en cuenta tras haber rescindido su contrato con el Manchested United a mediados de semana.
Después de desperdiciar un par de buenas ocasiones en la primera parte, Cristiano se fue al piso tras una entrada del zaguero ghanés Mohammed Salisu, señalándose un penal.
Tras depositar el balón en las redes, un radiante Cristiano cumplió con su tradicional pirueta de festejo: salto alto, giro y finalmente plantarse en la cancha. La afición rugió su grito de “¡SI-UUU!"
Ha marcado en cada Mundial desde su primero en 2006. Suman 118 goles con la selección lusa.
