Con ayuda de Irving y Durant, Nets superan a Hornets 122-116

Kyrie Irving anota 33 puntos, Kevin Durant 29 y los Nets de Brooklyn superan a los Hornets de Charlotte 122-116

AP Noticias
jueves 08 diciembre 2022 03:42
(AP)

Kyrie Irving anotó 33 puntos, Kevin Durant 29 y los Nets de Brooklyn superaron a los Hornets de Charlotte 122-116 el miércoles.

Seth Curry añadió 20 unidades encestando 8 de 11 tiros de campo para ayudar a los Nets a ganar por quinta vez en los últimos seis partidos.

Terry Rozier aportó 30 puntos y Kelly Oubre Jr. tuvo 29 por los Hornets, que han perdido tres seguidos y siete de los últimos 10.

Brooklyn tenía ventaja de 23 puntos en el tercer periodo, pero fue superado 32-23 en el cuarto. Los Hornets acortaron la diferencia a 109-107 con 6:28 por jugar.

Entonces regresó a la duela Durant y embocó su primer tiro e Irving le siguió con un triple que extendió la ventaja 113-107.

Oubre anotó cinco puntos en fila, incluido un triple que puso el partido con diferencia de un punto. Entonces Durant consiguió dos triples para incrementar la ventaja de los Nets 118-114.

