Con 36 puntos de Randle, Knicks aplastan a los Pistons

Con 36 puntos de Julius Randle, los Knicks de Nueva York aplastan por 140-110 a los Pistons y llegan a 11 victorias consecutivas ante Detroit

AP Noticias
miércoles 30 noviembre 2022 02:42
(AP)

Julius Randle encestó un máximo de temporada de 36 puntos y los Knicks de Nueva York extendieron su racha de victorias ante los Pistons de Detroit a 11 encuentros con el triunfo del martes por 140-110.

Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett y Jalen Brunson sumaron 16 unidades cada uno por Nueva York, que había perdido cuatro de sus últimos cinco duelos. Mitchell Robinson recuperó 13 rebotes y el suplente Immanuel Quickley tuvo 15 tantos.

Isaiah Stewart anotó 19 puntos por Detroit, que no ha registrado ningún triunfo ante los Knicks desde el 7 de enero del 2020. Bojan Bogdanovic y Marvin Bagley III firmaron 13 tantos cada uno.

Los Pistons no contaron con dos de sus titulares —Cade Cunningham (espinilla) and Jalen Ivey (rodilla)— pero tuvieron de vuelta a Bogdanovic (rodilla) y Stewart (pie).

Los Knicks se fueron al medio tiempo arriba 70-56. Randle encestó 6 de 11 tiros de tres y 26 puntos en la primera mitad, mientras que Nueva York superó a Detroit 52,4% a 36,8% en triples.

