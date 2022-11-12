Con 34 de Tatum, Celtics hilvanan 5ta victoria

Jayson Tatum contabiliza 34 puntos, ocho rebotes y cinco asistencias por los Celtics de Boston, quienes extienden a cinco su número de victorias en fila, el mayor que han tenido en la incipiente campaña, al doblegar 131-112 a los Nuggets de Denver

AP Noticias
sábado 12 noviembre 2022 03:10
NUGGETS-CELTICS
NUGGETS-CELTICS
(AP)

Jayson Tatum contabilizó 34 puntos, ocho rebotes y cinco asistencias por los Celtics de Boston, quienes extendieron a cinco su número de victorias en fila, el mayor que han tenido en la incipiente campaña, al doblegar el viernes 131-112 a los Nuggets de Denver.

Fue el tercer encuentro seguido de Tatum con al menos 30 puntos, y su séptimo compromiso con esa cifra en esta campaña.

Jaylen Brown colaboró con 25 puntos, ocho rebotes y ocho asistencias. El dominicano Al Horford atinó tres triples y finalizó con 21 tantos y siete rebotes por Boston.

Los Nuggets vieron cortada una racha de cuatro victorias.

El serbio Nikola Jokic sumó 29 puntos y ocho rebotes pero tuvo problemas de faltas desde temprano por Denver. Aaron Gordon añadió 17 unidades y ocho balones capturados ante las tablas.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in