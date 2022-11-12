Con 34 de Tatum, Celtics hilvanan 5ta victoria
Jayson Tatum contabilizó 34 puntos, ocho rebotes y cinco asistencias por los Celtics de Boston, quienes extendieron a cinco su número de victorias en fila, el mayor que han tenido en la incipiente campaña, al doblegar el viernes 131-112 a los Nuggets de Denver.
Fue el tercer encuentro seguido de Tatum con al menos 30 puntos, y su séptimo compromiso con esa cifra en esta campaña.
Jaylen Brown colaboró con 25 puntos, ocho rebotes y ocho asistencias. El dominicano Al Horford atinó tres triples y finalizó con 21 tantos y siete rebotes por Boston.
Los Nuggets vieron cortada una racha de cuatro victorias.
El serbio Nikola Jokic sumó 29 puntos y ocho rebotes pero tuvo problemas de faltas desde temprano por Denver. Aaron Gordon añadió 17 unidades y ocho balones capturados ante las tablas.
