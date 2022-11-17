Con 29 puntos de Brook Lopez, Bucks vencen a los Cavs
Brook Lopez encesta siete de nueve triples y 29 puntos y los Bucks de Milwaukee superaron el miércoles por 113-98 a los tambaleantes Cavaliers de Cleveland
Brook Lopez encestó siete de nueve triples y 29 puntos y los Bucks de Milwaukee superaron el miércoles por 113-98 a los tambaleantes Cavaliers de Cleveland.
Los Cavaliers han perdido cinco encuentros seguidos desde que iniciaron la campaña 8-1.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sumó 16 tantos, 12 rebotes y ocho asistencias por los Bucks, Jordan Nwora tuvo un máximo de temporada de 21 unidades para ayudar a que la banca de los Bucks superara a su contraparte por 45-20.
Lopez quedó a un triple de su máximo de carrera. El pívot de 2,13 metros sumó ocho tiros de tres frente a Miami el 11 de noviembre del 2018.
Donovan Mitchell y Darius Garland firmaron 23 puntos cada uno y Evan Mobley agregó 20 por los Cavs.
Mitchell regresó tras perderse un encuentro con una tensión en el tobillo derecho, pero los Cavaliers no contaron por segundo duelo seguido con Jarrett Allen debido a una enfermedad no relacionada al COVID. Sin el pívot estelar, los Cavaliers fueron superados 52-34 en rebotes y 21-6 en puntos en segundas oportunidades.
