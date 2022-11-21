Con 28 puntos de Kuzma, Wizards vence a Hornets
Kyle Kuzma suma 28 puntos, 10 rebotes y cinco asistencias para ayudar a los Wizards de Washington a superar por 106-102 a los Hornets de Charlotte
Kyle Kuzma sumó 28 puntos, 10 rebotes y cinco asistencias para ayudar a los Wizards de Washington a superar el domingo por 106-102 a los Hornets de Charlotte.
Bradley Beal anotó 26 unidades, pero no estuvo en la duela en los últimos 9,8 segundos a pesar de que Washington tenía ventaja de apenas dos puntos. Antes de que terminara el encuentro se dirigió al vestuario cojeando ligeramente.
Los cinco titulares de Washington encestaron en dobles dígitos. Los Wizards han ganado seis de siete duelos.
Kelly Oubre Jr. lideró a Charlotte con 23 tantos, Gordon Hayward agregó 18. Los Hornets han perdido 11 de 12.
Debido a que Washington anotó apenas 18 unidades en el tercer periodo, Charlotte tomó se fue arriba por dos antes del último cuarto. La ofensiva de los Wizards pasó de potente a mediocre a asfixiada en los primeros tres periodos —anotando 35, 24 y 18 puntos entre el primer al tercer cuarto.
Pero con una explosión de ocho tantos de Kuzma, los Wizards recuperaron la ventaja por 88-81 al iniciar el cuarto. La ventaja de Washington varió en los últimos minutos, hasta que Terry Rozier recortó su ventaja a dos puntos a 9,8 segundos del final.
Kristaps Porzingis y Corey Kispert anotaron dos tiros libres cada uno para sellar la victoria.
