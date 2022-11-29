Bulls superan al Jazz que suma 5 derrotas seguidas
Con 26 puntos de DeMar DeRozan, los Bulls de Chicago superan por 114-107 al Jazz de Utah que ha perdido cinco encuentros consecutivos
El alero DeMar DeRozan sumó 26 puntos y seis asistencias para liderar la victoria de los Bulls de Chicago el lunes por 114-107 ante el Jazz de Utah.
Zach LaVine agregó 20 tantos, seis rebotes y cinco asistencias por los Bulls. Nikola Vucevic terminó con 16 unidades y 10 tablas.
Lauri Markkanen fue el máximo anotador del Jazz con 32 puntos. Kelly Olynyk añadió 23 unidades y Collin Sexton aportó 17. Utah perdió por quinto juego consecutivo.
DeRozan firmó 12 puntos y asistió en tres canastas en el tercer periodo. Coronó una seguilla de 10 tantos con un par de tiros libres para que Chicago se fuera arriba en el marcador por 78-73.
Los Bulls posteriormente encestaron tres veces consecutivas con robos de balón para desatar una racha de 8-0 y con lo que extendieron su ventaja a 94-82 al inicio del cuarto periodo. Andre Drummond concluyó la racha con canastas consecutivas.
Chicago anotó 22 de 25 tiros libres.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.