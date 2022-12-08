Bulls superan a Wizards; Beal sale con lesión
DeMar DeRozan anota 15 de sus 27 puntos en el cuarto periodo, Nikola Vucevic termina con 25 unidades y 11 rebotes y los Bulls de Chicago derrotan 115-111 a los Wizards de Washington
DeMar DeRozan anotó 15 de sus 27 puntos en el cuarto periodo, Nikola Vucevic terminó con 25 unidades y 11 rebotes y los Bulls de Chicago derrotaron 115-111 a los Wizards de Washington el miércoles.
Los Wizards perdieron por cuarta vez consecutiva y jugaron sin su líder anotador y tres veces elegido al Juego de Estrellas Bradley Beal, quien se lesionó el tendón de la corva en la derrota frente a los Lakers de Los Ángeles y será evaluado nuevamente la próxima semana.
Zach LaVine añadió 25 puntos para ayudar a Chicago a reponerse de una gira en la que terminaron con marca de 2-4.
La canasta de Vucevic le dio a los Bulls una ventaja de 106-105 con 2:50 por jugar, y después consiguió un bloqueo que terminó en un tiro a la distancia de DeRozan. Después de que Porzingis fallara un triple, DeRozan hizo una jugada de tres puntos que puso al frente a Chicago 111-105 con 1:43 en el reloj.
Kristaps Porzingis anotó 28 puntos con nueve rebotes y Kyle Kuzma añadió 21 unidades por Washington.
Corey Kispert inició en el lugar de Beal y consiguió 10 puntos.
