Mbappé rescata empate para Francia en Liga de Naciones

Kylian Mbappé ingresa como sustituto y rescata un punto para Francia, que iguala 1-1 en su visita a Austria dentro de la Liga de Naciones

AP Noticias
viernes 10 junio 2022 22:59
(AP)

Kylian Mbappé ingresó como sustituto y rescató un punto para Francia, que igualó el viernes 1-1 en su visita a Austria dentro de la Liga de Naciones.

Pese al resultado, la selección campeona del mundo y de este torneo sigue en el último puesto de su grupo, con apenas dos puntos en tres fechas.

Les Bleus enfrentan ahora presión, de cara al partido del lunes, en el que estarán obligados a ganar como anfitriones de Croacia, que se impuso por 1-0 en Dinamarca gracias a un tiro corto de Mario Pasalic a la mitad del segundo tiempo.

Los daneses lideran el Grupo 1 con seis unidades, mientras que Austria y Croacia tienen cuatro.

