Twitter sufre cortes tras la muerte de la reina Isabel II
Downdetector, un sitio web que permite a las personas registrar interrupciones en el sitio web y en línea, mostró que más de 2600 usuarios informaron que Twitter no funcionaba para ellos.
Twitter experimentó cortes informados cuando los usuarios iniciaron sesión en la plataforma de redes sociales luego de la muerte de la reina Isabel II.
El Observatorio de Internet, un grupo que rastrea la interrupción, la censura y los ataques cibernéticos en línea, declaró que se produjeron "interrupciones internacionales" cuando se supo la noticia de la muerte de la Reina en Balmoral.
Downdetector, un sitio web que permite a las personas registrar interrupciones en el sitio web y en línea, mostró que más de 2600 usuarios informaron que Twitter no funcionaba para ellos.
The Independent se ha comunicado con Twitter para saber más.
La cuenta de Twitter NetBlocks del Observatorio de Internet dijo que la interrupción "no estaba relacionada con las interrupciones o el filtrado de Internet a nivel país".
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.