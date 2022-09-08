Jump to content

Twitter sufre cortes tras la muerte de la reina Isabel II

Downdetector, un sitio web que permite a las personas registrar interrupciones en el sitio web y en línea, mostró que más de 2600 usuarios informaron que Twitter no funcionaba para ellos.

Graeme Massie
jueves 08 septiembre 2022 22:21
Twitter experimentó cortes informados cuando los usuarios iniciaron sesión en la plataforma de redes sociales luego de la muerte de la reina Isabel II.

El Observatorio de Internet, un grupo que rastrea la interrupción, la censura y los ataques cibernéticos en línea, declaró que se produjeron "interrupciones internacionales" cuando se supo la noticia de la muerte de la Reina en Balmoral.

The Independent se ha comunicado con Twitter para saber más.

La cuenta de Twitter NetBlocks del Observatorio de Internet dijo que la interrupción "no estaba relacionada con las interrupciones o el filtrado de Internet a nivel país".

