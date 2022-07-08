Jump to content

El acuerdo de Twitter de $44 mil millones de Elon Musk está en grave peligro, afirma informe

El fundador de Tesla ha cuestionado la capacidad de Twitter para controlar el número de cuentas de spam

Bevan Hurley
viernes 08 julio 2022 01:24
Trump podrá volver a Twitter
Read in English

La adquisición de Twitter de Elon Musk por US$44 mil millones parece estar en serias dudas después de que el multimillonario decidió que no podía verificar la cantidad de cuentas falsas en la plataforma de redes sociales, afirma un nuevo informe.

The Washington Post informó que Musk había dejado de “participar en ciertas discusiones” sobre el acuerdo y citó fuentes anónimas.

El fundador de Tesla ha afirmado repetidamente, sin presentar pruebas, que Twitter está subestimando la cantidad de bots en su plataforma.

En junio, dijo que la compañía estaba tratando de “resistirse y frustrar” sus derechos de información antes de la adquisición propuesta de la plataforma de redes sociales por US$44 mil millones.

En respuesta, Twitter proporcionó a Musk el “firehose” de datos comerciales confidenciales.

Relacionados

The Post también informó que Musk ya no estaba en comunicación con un inversor clave en el trato.

The Independent no recibió respuesta inmediata después de solicitar comentarios de Musk y Twitter.

