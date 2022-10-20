Jump to content

EE.UU. dice que tropas iraníes en Crimea apoyan ataques rusos con drones

La Casa Blanca dice que EE.UU. tiene pruebas de que las tropas iraníes “participan de forma activa sobre el terreno” en Crimea y apoyan los ataques rusos con aeronaves no tripuladas contra la infraestructura y la población civil de Ucrania

Aamer Madhani
jueves 20 octubre 2022 19:41
John Kirby le dijo a la prensa que los soldados iraníes ayudan a los rusos en la batalla

(AP)
La Casa Blanca dice que EE.UU. tiene pruebas de que las tropas iraníes “participan de forma activa sobre el terreno” en Crimea y apoyan los ataques rusos con aeronaves no tripuladas contra la infraestructura y la población civil de Ucrania

El portavoz del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, John Kirby, le comentó a los periodistas que Irán ha enviado un “número relativamente pequeño” de personal a Crimea, una parte de Ucrania anexada de forma unilateral por Rusia en contravención del derecho internacional en 2014, para ayudar a las tropas rusas a lanzar drones de fabricación iraní contra Ucrania.

Relacionados

“La información que tenemos es que los iraníes han brindado entrenadores y soporte técnico en Crimea, pero son los rusos los que los pilotean”, detalló Kirby.

EE.UU. reveló por primera vez este verano que Rusia compraba aeronaves no tripuladas iraníes para lanzarlas contra Ucrania. Irán negó haber vendido sus municiones a Rusia.

