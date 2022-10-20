Ucrania: Es posible que Rusia ataque desde Bielorrusia
El Estado Mayor Conjunto del Ejército ucraniano dice que existe una importante posibilidad de que las fuerzas rusas puedan lanzar un ataque desde Bielorrusia para cortar las rutas de suministro de armas y equipos militares occidentales
El Estado Mayor Conjunto del Ejército ucraniano dijo el jueves que existe una importante posibilidad de que las fuerzas rusas puedan lanzar un ataque desde Bielorrusia para cortar las rutas de suministro de armas y equipos militares occidentales.
Oleksei Hromov, subjefe del departamento operativo del Estado Mayor, agregó que Rusia estaba desplegando aviones y tropas en bases aéreas e instalaciones militares en Bielorrusia.
“Esta vez, la dirección de la ofensiva podría cambiar hacia el oeste de la frontera entre Bielorrusia y Ucrania para cortar las principales arterias logísticas del suministro de armas y equipo militar a Ucrania desde países socios”, dijo Hromov.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.