Ucrania: Es posible que Rusia ataque desde Bielorrusia

El Estado Mayor Conjunto del Ejército ucraniano dice que existe una importante posibilidad de que las fuerzas rusas puedan lanzar un ataque desde Bielorrusia para cortar las rutas de suministro de armas y equipos militares occidentales

Associated Press
jueves 20 octubre 2022 17:34
El Estado Mayor Conjunto del Ejército ucraniano dijo el jueves que existe una importante posibilidad de que las fuerzas rusas puedan lanzar un ataque desde Bielorrusia para cortar las rutas de suministro de armas y equipos militares occidentales.

Oleksei Hromov, subjefe del departamento operativo del Estado Mayor, agregó que Rusia estaba desplegando aviones y tropas en bases aéreas e instalaciones militares en Bielorrusia.

“Esta vez, la dirección de la ofensiva podría cambiar hacia el oeste de la frontera entre Bielorrusia y Ucrania para cortar las principales arterias logísticas del suministro de armas y equipo militar a Ucrania desde países socios”, dijo Hromov.

