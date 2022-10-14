Robbie Coltrane, conocido por sus papeles en Harry Potter y James Bond, muere a los 72 años
No se reveló la causa de la muerte del actor escocés
Robbie Coltrane, el actor escocés mejor conocido por interpretar a Hagrid en la saga cinematográfica de Harry Potter, murió a los 72 años, confirmó su agente el viernes (14 de octubre).
La causa de la muerte aún no ha sido revelada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.