Así responde el mundo ante las amenazas nucleares de Putin
Los líderes del G7 se reunieron para discutir la repuesta que tendrá Occidente ante las continuas amenazas nucleares que realiza el presidente ruso Vladímir Putin. Los mandatarios además escucharon al presidente de Ucrania, Volodmyr Zelensky en una reunión de emergencia tras los continuos bombardeos de los que han sido víctimas decenas de civiles en ese país. Los presidentes señalaron que habría graves consecuencias si Rusia emplea armas químicas, biológicas o nucleares en Ucrania.
