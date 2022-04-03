Netflix: todas las películas y series que saldrán de la plataforma en abril de 2022
Tic, tac: solo quedan unos cuantos días para verlas antes de que se vayan
‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
Cada mes, Netflix elimina una variedad de películas sin alertar a sus usuarios.
Las películas y las series escondidas dentro de la biblioteca del servicio de streaming se eliminan casi todos los días.
Es entendible que uno no se dé cuenta de esto debido al hecho de que Netflix solo avisa si seleccionas el título.
Entre los títulos que salen este mes se encuentran Atonement de Joe Wright, la película Carlito’s Way de Brian De Palma, protagonizada por Al Pacino, y el clásico de Steven Spielberg Schindler’s List.
Sin embargo, hay que actuar rápido: solo quedan unos cuantos días para verlas antes de que se vayan (y la lista completa de todo lo que llega al servicio este mes se encuentra aquí).
Nota: ¡gracias a What's on Netflix por la ayuda con la lista!
Películas
1 de abril
Addams Family Values
Alleycats
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Girl: Grace Stirs Up
Annie (1982)
Arrival
Atonement
Baaria
Battle: Los Angeles
Bee Movie
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Beneath
The Borrowers
The Bounty Hunter
The Boy
The Bronze
Carlito’s Way
Clueless
Curve
Daddy’s Little Girls
Death Becomes Her
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax
Effie Gray
Elaan
Elsewhere
Empire State
Fighting
The Final Girls
Five Nights in Maine
Flight
The Flintstones
Flushed Away
The Green Mile
The Haunting (1999)
The Hitcher (2007)
Hope Springs
Hot Fuzz
Inside I’m Dancing
The Invention of Lying
Jagat
Jane Eyre (2011)
Katt Williams: American Hustle
Keith Lemon: The Film
Kicko & Super Speedo
Kidulthood
Kiss & Cry
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Land Before Time 2: Thee Great Valley Adventure
Liar Liar
Life 2.0
Loaded
Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted
Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield
Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Calcos
Metro
Mighty Raju Rio Calling
Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie
No Strings Attached
Outcast
People Places Things
Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us
The Quick and the Dead
RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
Red Heat
Rise of the Guardians
Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot
Salaakhen
Scary Movie 3
Schindler’s List
Shaun of the Dead
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek the Musical
Sixty Six
Sleepers
Step Brothers
Storks
The Strangers
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Sweetest Thing
The Terminal
This Is the End
Thunderbirds
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Twister
Unbroken
White House Down
Wild Bill
Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure
Yanik Koza
2 de abril
We Love Moses
3 de abril
Tango
5 de abril
Dark Light
7 de abril
The Rest Of Us
8 de abril
The Lighthouse
9 de abril
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
House of the Witch
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
11 de abril
Shazam!
12 de abril
Macho
Pineapple Express
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
13 de abril
I Am Vengeance: Retaliation
14 de abril
Rust Creek
We Are Family
15 de abril
Asoka
Babylon (1980)
Before the Summer
Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys
Bibi and Tina
Bibi and TTine 2
Bittersweet
Bollywood Calling
Boushkash
Congratulations
The Dealer
Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena
Fasel W Na’oud
Four Minutes
From A to B
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
The International Player
Jhankaar Beats
Lembi 8 Giga
Mumbai Matinee
One 2 Ka 4
The Promise
Rainbow Jelly
Shabd
She Made Me a Criminal
Shortcut Safari
The Wedding Day
16 de abril
Crawl
Last Christmas
Luce
Time Trap
17 de abril
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
18 de abril
Light in the Dark
Official Secrets
19 de abril
A Plastic Ocean
KO One
My Dear Boy
20 de abril
The Death of Stalin
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
21 de abril
The First Wives Club
22 de abril
Jackie
The Set Up
25 de abril
Head Full of Honey
26 de abril
Clean with Passion for Now
27 de abril
5Gang
The Lift Boy
Mar de Plastico
28 de abril
Jumping Girl
President
What in the World Happened?
Series
1 de abril
Clarence
Fangbone
One-Punch Man
Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokemon: Indigo League
Steven Universe
2 de abril
Aliens
Carlo & Malik
5 de abril
The Investigator: A British Crime Story
18 de abril
