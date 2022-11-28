Gavi, baja en el entrenamiento de España por un golpe
Gavi no se entrena con España debido a un golpe recibido en la víspera en el empate 1-1 con Alemania en el Grupo E del Mundial
Gavi no se entrenó el lunes con España por un golpe que recibió en la víspera en el empate 1-1 con Alemania en el Grupo E del Mundial.
El centrocampista del Barcelona, de 18 años, fue sustituido a los 66 minutos del encuentro en el estadio Al Bayt, cuando España mandaba 1-0 en el marcador.
No se espera que cause baja para el último partido de la fase de grupos frente a Japón el jueves. A España le bastará un empate entonces para avanzar a los octavos de final.
Gavi anotó uno de los goles en la abultada victoria por 7-0 sobre Costa Rica en el estreno de la Roja en el torneo y se convirtió en el futbolista más joven en anotar en un Mundial desde Pelé en 1958.
Junto a Pedri, de 20 años, lidera a una renovada selección española que trata de conquistar su segunda Copa del Mundo y su primer gran título desde la Eurocopa de 2012.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.