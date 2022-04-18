Marvel estrena avance de ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ con Natalie Portman como Mighty Thor
“Mis días como superhéroe terminaron”, dice Thor en el nuevo avance
Marvel estrena avance de ‘Thor: Love and Thunder”
Marvel estrenó el primer avance deThor: Love and Thunder.
Dirigida por Taika Waititi, la película es una continuación de Thor: Ragnarok de 2017.
Chris Hemsworth interpretará una vez más al superhéroe titular, mientras que Natalie Portman se unió al elenco como un segundo Thor llamado Mighty Thor.
El avance, que se estrenó el lunes (18 de abril), muestra a Thor ahora viviendo una vida de “paz” mientras descubre “quién soy”.
“Mis días como superhéroe terminaron”, dice un Thor de aspecto muy normal.
Chris Pratt y Tessa Thompson aparecen en el tráiler, junto con un primer vistazo a Mighty Thor de Portman. Se anunció que la estrella de Black Swan regresaría para Thor: Love and Thunder en 2019.
La película, que forma parte de la Fase 4 del universo cinematográfico de Marvel, se ha retrasado varias veces debido a la pandemia.
Thor: Love and Thunder se estrena el 8 de julio de 2022.
