Lizzo “hizo historia” tocando una flauta de 200 años de antigüedad durante un concierto
“Es como tocar en una copa de vino”, dijo la cantante
Lizzo toca una flauta de cristal de 200 años en un concierto en Washington
Lizzo “hizo historia” después de que se le dio la oportunidad única en la vida de tocar la flauta de 200 años de antigüedad del expresidente estadounidense James Madison en el escenario durante su concierto en Washington, D.C.
La cantante ganadora de un Emmy y un Grammy, quien actualmente se encuentra de gira promocionando su nuevo álbum, Special, publicó un vídeo del histórico momento en Twitter.
En el pie de foto, escribió: “Oigan, toqué la flauta de cristal de 200 años de antigüedad de la Biblioteca del Congreso en el escenario de D.C.”.
A mitad de su presentación del martes (27 de septiembre), Lizzo se dirige hacia un lado del escenario, donde le entregan una flauta.
Después de llevarla con cautela al centro del escenario, bromeó: “Es cristal. Es como tocar en una copa de vino, perr*, así que tengan paciencia”.
La flautista de 34 años, de formación clásica, tocó un riff para el público antes de volver a caminar hacia el lado del escenario, conmocionada.
“Perr*, acabo de hacer twerk y toqué la flauta de James Madison del siglo XIX”, bromeó Lizzo. “Esta noche hicimos historia”.
“Gracias a la Biblioteca del Congreso por preservar nuestra historia y hacer que la historia sea tan genial. ¡La historia es genial, chicos!” agregó, antes de bromear: “Tengo una flauta de cristal, voy a ascender en el mundo”.
Special ya está disponible.
