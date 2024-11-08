Lista de nominados a los Grammy

Las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2025 se anunciaron el viernes y Beyoncé lidera la competencia.

Recibió 11 nominaciones, incluidas las de álbum, canción y grabación del año por la música de “Cowboy Carter”, su tan esperado álbum country.

Post Malone también recibió nominaciones en las categorías de country, incluidas nominaciones por “I Had Some Help”, que le otorgan a su colaborador Morgan Wallen sus primeras nominaciones al Grammy.

Otras menciones notables incluyen a las recién llegadas Sabrina Carpenter y Chappell Roan, que también obtuvieron sus primeras nominaciones. Billie Eilish obtuvo varias nominaciones, incluida la de álbum del año.

Taylor Swift, también competirá por varios premios importantes.

A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados a la 67ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy, que se llevará a cabo el 2 de febrero en Los Ángeles:

— Álbum del año: “New Blue Sun”, André 3000; “Cowboy Carter”, Beyoncé; “Short n’ Sweet”, Sabrina Carpenter; “BRAT”, Charli XCX; “Djesse Vol. 4”, Jacob Collier; “Hit Me Hard and Soft”, Billie Eilish; “Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”, Chappell Roan; “The Tortured Poets Department”, Taylor Swift.

— Grabación del año: “Now and Then”, The Beatles; “Texas Hold ‘Em”, Beyoncé; “Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter; “360”, Charli XCX; “Birds of a Feather”, Billie Eilish; “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar; “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan; “Fortnight”, Taylor Swift y Post Malone.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry y Mark Williams; “Birds of a Feather”, Billie Eilish O’Connell y FINNEAS; “Die with a Smile”, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars y Andrew Watt; “Fortnight”, Jack Antonoff, Austin Post y Taylor Swift; “Good Luck, Babe!”, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro y Justin Tranter; “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar; “Please Please Please”, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff y Sabrina Carpenter; “Texas Hold ‘Em”, Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro y Raphael Saadiq.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Benson Boone; Sabrina Carpenter; Doechii; Khruangbin; RAYE; Chappell Roan; Shaboozey; Teddy Swims.

— Compositor del año: Jessi Alexander; Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; RAYE.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Bodyguard”, Beyoncé; “Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter; “Apple”, Charli XCX; “Birds of a Feather”, Billie Eilish; “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “us.”, Gracie Abrams con Taylor Swift; “Levii’s Jeans”, Beyoncé con Post Malone; “Guess”, Charli XCX y Billie Eilish; “the boy is mine”, Ariana Grande, Brandy y Monica; “Die with a Smile”, Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars.

— Mejor interpretación de rap: “Enough (Miami)”, Cardi B; “When the Sun Shines Again”, Common y Pete Rock con Psdnuos; “Nissan Altima”, Doechii; “Houdini”, Eminem; “Like That”, Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar; “Yeah Glo!”, GloRilla; “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal: “Short n’ Sweet”, Sabrina Carpenter; “Hit Me Hard and Soft”, Billie Eilish”; “eternal sunshine”, Ariana Grande; “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”, Chappell Roan; “The Tortured Poets Department”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “Might Delete Later”, J. Cole; “The Auditorium, Vol. 1”, Common and Pete Rock; “Alligator Bites Never Heal”, Doechii”, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)”, Eminem; “We Don’t Trust You”, Future y Metro Boomin.

— Mejor álbum de country: “Cowboy Carter”, Beyoncé; “F-1 Trillion”, Post Malone; “Deeper Well”, Kacey Musgraves; “Higher”, Chris Stapleton; “Whirlwind”, Lainey Wilson.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “11:11 (Deluxe)”, Chris Brown; “Vantablack”, Lalah Hathaway; “Revenge”, Muni Long; “Algorithm”, Lucky Dave; “Coming Home”, Usher.

— Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica: “BRAT”, Charli XCX; “Three”, Four Tet; “Hyperdrama”, Justice; “Timeless”, KAYTRANADA; “Telos”, Zedd.

— Mejor álbum de rock: “Happiness Bastards”, the Black Crowes; “Romance”, Fontaines D.C.; “Saviors”, Green Day; “TANGK”, IDLES; “Dark Matter”, Pearl Jam; “Hackney Diamonds”, the Rolling Stones; “No Name”, Jack White.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “Wild God”, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; “Charm”, Clairo; “The Collective”, Kim Gordon; “What Now”, Brittany Howard; “All Born Screaming”, St. Vincent.

— Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo: “So Glad to Know You”, Avery((asterisk))Sunshine; “En Route”, Durand Bernarr; “Bando Stone and the New World”, Childish Gambino; “Crash”, Kehlani; “Why Lawd?”, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxledge).

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Journey in Black”, Christie Dashiell; “Wildflowers Vol. 1”, Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortne; “A Joyful Holiday”, Samara Joy; “Milton + esperanza”, Milton Nascimento y esperanza spalding; “My Ideal”, Catherine Russell y Sean Mason.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “Owl Song”, Ambrose Akinmusire featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley; “Beyond this Place”, Kenny Barron featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson; “Remembrance”, Chick Corea y Béla Fleck; “Solo Game”, Sullivan Fortner.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Spain Forever Again”, Michel Camilo y Tomatito; “Cubop Lives!”, Zaccai Curtis; “COLLAB”, Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba; “Time And Again”, Eliane Elias; “El Trío: Live in Italy”, Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola; “Cuba and Beyond”, Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet; “As I Travel”, Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero.

— Mejor álbum de pop vocal tradicional: “A Fleur de Peau”, Cyrille Aimée; “Visions”, Norah Jones; “Good Together”, Lake Street Dive; “Impossible Dream”, Aaron Lazar; “Christmas Wish”, Gregory Porter.

— Mejor álbum de góspel: “Covered Vol. 1”, Melvin Crispell III; “Choirmaster II (Live)”, Ricky Dillard; “Father’s Day”, Kirk Franklin; “Still Karen”, Karen Clark Sheard; “More Than This”, CeCe Winans.

— Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea: “Heart of a Human”, DOE; “When Wind Meets Fire”, Elevation Worship; “Child of God”, Forrest Frank; “Coat of Many Colors”, Brandon Lake; “The Maverick Way Complete”, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore.

— Mejor álbum de pop latino: “Funk Generation”, Anitta; “El viaje”, Luis Fonsi; “García” Kany García; “Las mujeres ya no lloran”, Shakira; “Orquídeas”, Kali Uchis.

— Mejor álbum de música urbana latina: “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana”, Bad Bunny; “Rayo”, J Balvin; “Ferxxocalipsis”, Feid; “Las letras ya no importan”, Residente; “att.”, Young Miko.

— Mejor álbum de rock o música alternativa latina: “Compita del destino”, El David Aguilar; “Pa’ tu cuerpa”, Cimafunk; “Autopoiética”, Mon Laferte; “Grasa”, Nathy Peluso; “¿Quién trae las cornetas?”, Rawayana.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Diamantes”, Chiquis; “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1”, Carín León; “ÉXODO”, Peso Pluma; “De lejitos”, Jessi Uribe.

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “MUEVENSE”, Marc Anthony, “Bailar”, Sheila E.; “Radio Güira”, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40; “Alma, corazón y salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar; “Vacilón Santiaguero”, Kiki Valera.

—Mejor interpretación de música global: “Raat Ki Rani”, Arooj Aftab; “A Rock Somewhere”, Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal; “Rise”, Rocky Dawuni; “Bemba Colorá”, Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar; “Sunlight To My Soul”, Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir; “Kashira”, Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “Take it Easy”, Collie Budz; “Party with Me”, Vybz Kartel; “Never Gets Late Here”, Shenseea; “Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)”, varios artistas; “Evolution”, the Wailers.

— Mejor interpretación de música africana: “Tomorrow”, Yemi Alade; “MMS”, Asake y Wizkid; “Sensational”, Chris Brown con Davido y Lojay; “Higher”, Burna Boy; “Love Me JeJe”, Tems.

— Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía: “Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say”, Queen Sheba; “Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series”, Omari Hardwick; “Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In the Beginning was the Word”, Malik Yusef; “The Heart, the Mind, the Soul”, Tank and the Bangas; “The Seven Number Ones”, Mad Skillz.

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “Armageddon”, Ricky Gervais; “The Dreamer”, Dave Chappelle; “The Prisoner”, Jim Gaffigan; “Someday You’ll Die”, Nikki Glaser; “Where Was I”, Trevor Noah.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “The Color Purple”; “Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein”; “Saltburn”; “Twisters: The Album.”

— Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual: “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” de “Twisters”, Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs y Jonathan Singleton; “Better Place” de “Trolls Band Together”, Amy Allen, Shellback y Justin Timberlake; “Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”, Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo; “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”, Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson; “Love Will Survive”, de “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”, Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve y Hans Zimmer.

— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual: “American Fiction”, Laura Karpman; “Challengers”, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross; “The Color Purple”, Kris Bowers; “Dune: Part Two”, Hans Zimmer; “Shogun”, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross y Leopold Ross.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Alissia; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Ian Fitchuk; Mustard; Daniel Nigro.

— Mejor video musical: “Tailor Swif”, A$AP Rocky; “360”, Charli XCX; “Houdini”, Eminem; “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar; “Fortnight”, Taylor Swift con Post Malone.

— Mejor película musical: “American Symphony”; “June”; “Kings from Queens”; “Steven Van Zandt: Disciple”; “The Greatest Night in Pop.”