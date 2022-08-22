Jump to content

Niño es baleado mientras jugaba videojuegos dentro de su casa

El niño de Filadelfia se encuentra hospitalizado en condición estable después de recibir un disparo

Bevan Hurley
lunes 22 agosto 2022 01:51

La policía de Filadelfia informó que un niño de siete años recibió un disparo en la pierna mientras jugaba videojuegos en su casa el sábado por la noche.

El niño estaba en el segundo piso de una propiedad en Collom St., East Germanton, cuando se hicieron varios disparos alrededor de las 9:45pm, informó CBS News.

Una bala alcanzó al niño y lo llevaron al Centro Médico Einstein, donde se encontraba en condición estable, mencionó la policía.

Su madre estaba en casa en ese momento, pero no resultó herida en el tiroteo.

La policía dice que el tirador apuntó intencionalmente al domicilio. Los investigadores encontraron cuatro orificios de bala en la casa y se encontraron cuatro casquillos en la escena, informó Fox2.

Aparentemente, un niño de 17 años armado que fue visto huyendo de la escena, fue detenido.

No se han presentado cargos en relación con el tiroteo.

La policía dice que espera que las imágenes de vigilancia ayuden con la investigación.

