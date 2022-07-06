Elon Musk tuvo mellizos con la ejecutiva de su compañía Nueralink, Shivon Zilis, en secreto, según informe
Los gemelos nacieron semanas antes del segundo hijo de Musk con Grimes
Elon Musk y Shivon Zilis, una alta ejecutiva de su firma de neurotecnología Nueralink, tuvieron gemelos en secreto en noviembre de 2021, según documentos judiciales obtenidos por Business Insider.
Los niños nacieron semanas antes de que el multimillonario diera la bienvenida a su segundo hijo con su pareja intermitente, la cantante Grimes.
En abril, Musk, de 51 años, y Zilis, de 36, presentaron una petición para cambiar el nombre de los gemelos para que "tengan el apellido de su padre" y contengan parte del apellido de su madre como parte de su segundo nombre, según los documentos vistos por Insider . Un tribunal de Texas aprobó la solicitud en mayo.
The Independent se está comunicando con Musk y Zilis para comentar sobre este informe no confirmado.
Musk tiene nueve hijos en total.
Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará con nueva información .
