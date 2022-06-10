Identifican a los tres trabajadores de una fábrica abatidos en un tiroteo masivo en Maryland
Tres personas fueron asesinadas a tiros en una fábrica de Maryland el jueves
Las autoridades de Maryland identificaron a las víctimas de un tiroteo masivo en una instalación de fabricación en Columbia Machine Inc, en Smithsburg.
El sheriff del condado de Washington, Douglas Mullendore, identificó a los tres fallecidos como Mark Alan Frye, de 50 años; Charles Edward Minnick Jr, de 31; y Joshua Robert Wallace, de 30.
Otro individuo de 43 años también resultó herido en el tiroteo, pero su identidad no fue revelada.
Los cuatro eran empleados de la unidad de fabricación, añadió el sheriff. El sospechoso fue identificado solo como un hombre de 23 años.
Anteriormente, el jueves, la oficina del sheriff había dicho en un comunicado que el tiroteo tuvo lugar alrededor de las 2:30 pm en la planta de Smithsburg, que está a unas 75 millas (121 kilómetros) de la ciudad de Baltimore.
El hombre sospechoso ya había huido del lugar antes de que los agentes llegaran tras reportar un tirador activo.
Un agente de la policía estatal de Maryland se encontró entonces con el presunto tirador en un vehículo cercano y se produjo un tiroteo en el que ambos fueron abatidos.
Tanto el tirador como el sospechoso están siendo atendidos en un hospital.
