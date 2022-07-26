Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pasajero del metro de Nueva York es apuñalado tres veces luego de una discusión

La víctima fue atendida por heridas de arma blanca en la cabeza, el torso y el brazo izquierdo

Bevan Hurley
martes 26 julio 2022 19:58
<p>Un joven de 25 años fue apuñalado en un tren subterráneo de Brooklyn el sábado por la noche</p>

Un joven de 25 años fue apuñalado en un tren subterráneo de Brooklyn el sábado por la noche

(Getty Images)
Read in English

Un hombre de 25 años fue apuñalado varias veces durante un ataque en un tren subterráneo de la ciudad de Nueva York en Brooklyn el sábado por la noche, informó la policía.

La víctima sufrió heridas en la cabeza, el torso y el brazo izquierdo en el tren de la Línea 2 alrededor de las 9:50 pm, aseguró la policía de Nueva York.

Pudo bajarse del tren en la estación de Sterling Street en Prospect Leffert Gardens y fue trasladado al hospital para recibir tratamiento. La policía dice que el sospechoso huyó y no se han publicado descripciones ni imágenes de él.

Las fuentes le dijeron a Pix11 que la víctima y el agresor habían estado discutiendo antes del apuñalamiento.

Los delitos en el transporte público aumentaron un 55 por ciento hasta el 17 de julio en comparación con el mismo período del año pasado, según los datos sobre delitos del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York.

Relacionados

Cualquier persona que tenga información debe llamar a Crime Stoppers al 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in