Pasajero del metro de Nueva York es apuñalado tres veces luego de una discusión
La víctima fue atendida por heridas de arma blanca en la cabeza, el torso y el brazo izquierdo
Un hombre de 25 años fue apuñalado varias veces durante un ataque en un tren subterráneo de la ciudad de Nueva York en Brooklyn el sábado por la noche, informó la policía.
La víctima sufrió heridas en la cabeza, el torso y el brazo izquierdo en el tren de la Línea 2 alrededor de las 9:50 pm, aseguró la policía de Nueva York.
Pudo bajarse del tren en la estación de Sterling Street en Prospect Leffert Gardens y fue trasladado al hospital para recibir tratamiento. La policía dice que el sospechoso huyó y no se han publicado descripciones ni imágenes de él.
Las fuentes le dijeron a Pix11 que la víctima y el agresor habían estado discutiendo antes del apuñalamiento.
Los delitos en el transporte público aumentaron un 55 por ciento hasta el 17 de julio en comparación con el mismo período del año pasado, según los datos sobre delitos del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York.
Cualquier persona que tenga información debe llamar a Crime Stoppers al 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
