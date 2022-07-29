Jump to content

¿Cuáles son los 10 mayores premios de la lotería de EE.UU.?

El premio gordo de Mega Millions se ha disparado hasta los US$1.100 millones, que lo convierten en el tercer premio de lotería más grande del país

Via AP news wire
viernes 29 julio 2022 19:06
El premio gordo de la lotería

El premio gordo de Mega Millions se ha disparado hasta los US$1.100 millones, que lo convierten en el tercer premio de lotería más grande del país. A continuación, un vistazo a los 10 mayores premios de Estados Unidos que se han ganado y los estados donde se vendieron los boletos ganadores:

1. US$1.586 mil millones, Powerball, 13 de enero de 2016 (tres boletos, de California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. US$1.537 mil millones, Mega Millions, 23 de octubre de 2018 (un boleto, de Carolina del Sur)

3. US$1.050 millones, Mega Millions, 22 de enero de 2021 (un boleto, de Michigan)

4. US$768,4 millones, Powerball, 27 de marzo de 2019 (un boleto, de Wisconsin)

5. US$758,7 millones, Powerball, 23 de agosto de 2017 (un boleto, de Massachusetts)

6. US$731,1 millones, Powerball, 20 de enero de 2021 (un boleto, de Maryland)

7. US$699,8 millones, Powerball, 4 de octubre de 2021 (un boleto, de California)

8. US$687,8 millones, Powerball, 27 de octubre de 2018 (dos boletos, de Iowa y Nueva York)

9. US$656 millones, Mega Millions, 30 de marzo de 2012 (tres boletos, de Kansas, Illinois y Maryland)

10. US$648 millones, Mega Millions, 17 de diciembre de 2013 (dos boletos, de California y Georgia)

Fuentes: archivos de AP, www.megamillions.com y www.powerball.com

