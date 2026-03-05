Fotos muestran ataques de US e Israel y la respuesta de Irán
Estados Unidos e Israel lanzaron un ataque contra Irán el sábado, en fotos.
___
Esta es una galería de fotos seleccionada por editores de fotografía de AP.
