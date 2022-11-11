Demócrata Tina Kotek gana la gubernatura de Oregon
Tina Kotek es elegida como la próxima gobernadora de Oregon, extendiendo el añejo control demócrata en el estado y poniéndole fin a las aspiraciones republicanas de un inusual triunfo en una contienda clave en la costa oeste de Estados Unidos
Tina Kotek fue elegida como la próxima gobernadora de Oregon, extendiendo el añejo control demócrata en el estado y poniéndole fin a las aspiraciones republicanas de un inusual triunfo en una contienda clave en la costa oeste de Estados Unidos.
Tanto Kotek como Maura Healey, de Massachusetts, son las primeras gobernadoras electas abiertamente lesbianas en el país.
Kotek, quien durante años fue la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes del estado, había enfrentado un duro desafío de la republicana Christine Drazan, quien también es una exlegisladora.
La exsenadora estatal Betsy Johnson fue otra de las contendientes. Renunció al Partido Demócrata para postularse como candidata independiente luego de obtener suficientes firmas para aparecer en las papeletas.
Kotek tomará el cargo de la gobernadora Kate Brown, una demócrata que no pudo postularse nuevamente debido al límite de periodos.
