Árbol de Navidad arriba al Rockefeller Center de Nueva York
Un emblema inconfundible de la Navidad arriba a Nueva York, donde una grúa alzó la pícea de Noruega de 25 metros (82 pies) de altura, sobre su lugar en el Rockefeller Center
Un emblema inconfundible de la Navidad arribó a Nueva York el sábado, donde una grúa alzó la pícea de Noruega de 25 metros (82 pies) de altura, sobre su lugar en el Rockefeller Center. El árbol de 14 toneladas será decorado con miles de luces multicolores y coronado con una estrella incrustada con millones de cristales.
El encendido de las luces se realizará en una ceremonia el 30 de noviembre.
El árbol de unos 90 años fue talado y alzado sobre la plancha de un camión para el viaje de 320 kilómetros (200 millas) desde Queensbury, Nueva York, a la ciudad.
“Lo entregamos con la expectativa de que todos lo disfrutarán”, dijo Neil Lebowitz, cuya familia donó el árbol.
“Para mí, era nada más un árbol bonito”, dijo Lebowitz al diario New York Post. “Ahora es un árbol especial. Todo el mundo puede disfrutarlo”.
El árbol, cuyas ramas inferiores se extienden 15 metros (50 pies), brillará con 50.000 luces multicolores y lo coronará una estrella de 400 kilos (900 libras) cubierta por 3 millones de cristales.
El árbol permanecerá en el lugar hasta pasado el Año Nuevo y luego será cortado en tablas y donado a Habitat for Humanity.
