Destituido ministro japonés por irregularidades financieras
El primer ministro japonés Fumio Kishida destituye a su ministro del interior debido a irregularidades financieras, un golpe para su gabinete que ya ha perdido dos ministros en un mes
El primer ministro japonés Fumio Kishida destituyó el domingo a su ministro del interior debido a irregularidades financieras, un golpe para su gabinete que ya ha perdido dos ministros en un mes.
El ministro Minoru Terada ha sido acusado de varios irregularidades de fondos y contabilidad. En uno de los casos, el ministro reconoció que un grupo que lo apoya entregó registros de contabilidad que tenían la firma de una persona fallecida.
“Pido disculpas por la serie de renuncias”, dijo Kishida. “Estoy consciente de mi profunda responsabilidad al designarlos”.
Dijo a reporteros que el lunes anunciará el reemplazo de Terada.
Terada fue a la oficina del primer ministro y dijo a reporteros que había entregado su renuncia a Kishida, aunque no reveló si se le había pedido renunciar.
“Tomé la decisión porque mis problemas no deberían entorpecer las discusiones parlamentarias de leyes importantes”, expresó Terada.
