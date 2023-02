The Museum of Broken Relationships

This Spanish lottery ticket spelled the end of a 63-year friendship. The person who submitted it was one of four lifelong best friends, until they learned the other three had been playing the lottery together without them. “How did I find out? Because they won a big prize. I felt so sad and disappointed when I found out that I fell ill. The worst thing is that they never phoned me again... They won the prize, but they lost a real friend. Losing friends when you are young is hard, but losing them when you are living the last years of your life is even harder.”

(Tim Walker)