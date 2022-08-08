Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Muere Aranza Peña, joven actriz de la Flor de Guadalupe

Alexandra Tirado Oropeza
lunes 08 agosto 2022 16:44
Accidentes automovilísticos famosos

La actriz mexicana, Aranza Peña, conocida por sus roles en La Flor de Guadalupe y Esta Historia me Suena, murió el pasado 6 de agosto en un accidente automovilístico.

La joven de 25 años perdió la vida en Hidalgo Poniente, de su natal Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, después de que su auto impactara fuertemente contra un poste, según las autoridades locales. Rescatistas intentaron salvarla, pero ya era muy tarde.

Aunque su carrera como actriz fue exitosa, fue su desempeño como influencer que realmente elevó a Peña a la fama. En su Instagram se le podía ver compartiendo fotos desde México, España, Italia y otros países europeos.

Además de las decenas de fans que escribieron en su Instagram para expresar su pesar, el Centro de Educación Artística Eugenio Cobo de Televisa compartió un mensaje póstumo recordando a la actriz.

Relacionados

“Con profunda pena nos unimos al dolor que embarga a la familia y amigos de @aranzapenaa por su sensible fallecimiento DEP.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in