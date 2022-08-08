Muere Aranza Peña, joven actriz de la Flor de Guadalupe
La actriz mexicana, Aranza Peña, conocida por sus roles en La Flor de Guadalupe y Esta Historia me Suena, murió el pasado 6 de agosto en un accidente automovilístico.
La joven de 25 años perdió la vida en Hidalgo Poniente, de su natal Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, después de que su auto impactara fuertemente contra un poste, según las autoridades locales. Rescatistas intentaron salvarla, pero ya era muy tarde.
Aunque su carrera como actriz fue exitosa, fue su desempeño como influencer que realmente elevó a Peña a la fama. En su Instagram se le podía ver compartiendo fotos desde México, España, Italia y otros países europeos.
Además de las decenas de fans que escribieron en su Instagram para expresar su pesar, el Centro de Educación Artística Eugenio Cobo de Televisa compartió un mensaje póstumo recordando a la actriz.
“Con profunda pena nos unimos al dolor que embarga a la familia y amigos de @aranzapenaa por su sensible fallecimiento DEP.”
