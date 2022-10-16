Jump to content

Terremoto de magnitud 6,3 sacude costas de Centroamérica

El terremoto tuvo lugar a una profundidad de seis millas (9,6 kilómetros) entre Panamá y las Islas Galápagos

Graeme Massie
domingo 16 octubre 2022 23:39

Read in English

Un terremoto con una magnitud de 6,3 sacudió el Océano Pacífico frente a la costa de Centroamérica.

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos dice que el sismo tuvo lugar entre Centroamérica y las Islas Galápagos el domingo.

Según los científicos del USGS, el terremoto tuvo lugar a una profundidad de seis millas (9,6 kilómetros).

No hubo informes iniciales de daños y no se emitió ninguna advertencia de un posible tsunami.

Las autoridades de Ecuador, del cual forman parte las Islas Galápagos, no tenían informes inmediatos de daños por el terremoto, informó Reuters.

Las autoridades de protección civil en Panamá también dijeron que no habían recibido noticias de ninguna afección.

El Centro Sismológico Europeo-Mediterráneo había informado inicialmente que el sismo tuvo una magnitud de 6,4.

El mayor terremoto de 2022 tuvo una magnitud de 6,4 y ocurrió en Papúa Nueva Guinea el 14 de octubre, mientras que los países que más actividad han tenido son México, Indonesia y Chile.

