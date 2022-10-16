Terremoto de magnitud 6,3 sacude costas de Centroamérica
El terremoto tuvo lugar a una profundidad de seis millas (9,6 kilómetros) entre Panamá y las Islas Galápagos
Vídeo relacionado: San Francisco se prepara para el próximo gran terremoto
Un terremoto con una magnitud de 6,3 sacudió el Océano Pacífico frente a la costa de Centroamérica.
El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos dice que el sismo tuvo lugar entre Centroamérica y las Islas Galápagos el domingo.
Según los científicos del USGS, el terremoto tuvo lugar a una profundidad de seis millas (9,6 kilómetros).
No hubo informes iniciales de daños y no se emitió ninguna advertencia de un posible tsunami.
Las autoridades de Ecuador, del cual forman parte las Islas Galápagos, no tenían informes inmediatos de daños por el terremoto, informó Reuters.
Las autoridades de protección civil en Panamá también dijeron que no habían recibido noticias de ninguna afección.
El Centro Sismológico Europeo-Mediterráneo había informado inicialmente que el sismo tuvo una magnitud de 6,4.
El mayor terremoto de 2022 tuvo una magnitud de 6,4 y ocurrió en Papúa Nueva Guinea el 14 de octubre, mientras que los países que más actividad han tenido son México, Indonesia y Chile.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.