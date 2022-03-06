Todas las películas y series de televisión que se eliminarán de Netflix en marzo de 2022

Te queda muy poco tiempo para ver el contenido incluido en esta lista

Jacob Stolworthy
domingo 06 marzo 2022 21:37

Tráiler de la octava temporada de ‘American Horror Story’

Todos los meses, Netflix elimina una selección de películas sin antes alertar a sus usuarios.

Como consecuencia, casi todos los días se eliminan algunas películas y series de televisión de la biblioteca del servicio de streaming.

Se te puede perdonar si nunca te has dado cuenta de esto, ya que Netflix solo avisa que un contenido será eliminado de la plataforma pronto si seleccionas el título.

Marzo de 2022 no es diferente, pero, por fortuna, compilamos la lista completa de películas y series de televisión que se eliminarán este mes.

Entre los títulos que serán eliminados se encuentran el drama de época Howards End, la película rumana The Death of Mr Lazarescu y todas y cada una de las series de televisión de Marvel, incluidas Daredevil y Jessica Jones, que se mudarán a Disney+.

Actúa rápido: te queda muy poco tiempo para ver el contenido incluido en esta lista.

Películas

1 de marzo

Arctic Heart

Battle Drone

Beyblade Burst Evolution

The BFG (2016)

Black or White

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry

Bo on the Go!

Chocolat

Mark Rylance en ‘The BFG’ de Steven Spielberg

(Netflix)

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel

Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains

Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild

Expedition Chine

Fool’s Gold

Guru Aur Bhole

Here Comes the Boom

I Am Legend

The Interview (2014)

Will Smith en ‘I Am Legend’

(Netflix)

Into the Grizzly Maze

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures

Love is in the Air

Mars Attacks!

‘Labyrinth’ será eliminada de Netflix

Nila

Observe and Report

Pants on Fire

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll

Rain Man (

Sab Jholmaal Hai

Sabrina (1995)

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Step Brothers

Will Ferrell y John C Reilly en la comedia ‘Step Brothers’

(Netflix)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover

Takers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tiger

Total Recall (1990)

21 Jump Street

2,215

We Were Soldiers

Wyatt Earp

2 de marzo

Love is in the Air

4 de marzo

Aurora

The Death of Mr Lazarescu

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Parker

Safe Haven

WE

‘The Death of Mr Lazarescu’, una de las mejores películas disponibles en Netflix, será eliminada este mes

( Tartan USA)

6 de marzo

The Secret

7 de marzo

Couples Counseling

Kahaani

11 de marzo

Eugenie Nights

This Evening

15 de marzo

Imago

In This Corner of the World

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story

Notes on Blindness

PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein

Raising Victor Vargas

Steal a Pencil for Me

16 de marzo

5 Flights Up

Howards End

18 de marzo

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened

The Fluffy Movie

3022

20 de marzo

Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving

Series de televisión

1 de marzo

Akame ga Kill!

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson

American Horror Story desde la primera hasta la novena temporada

Sarah Paulson en ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’

(Frank Ockenfels/Fx/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Border Security: America’s Front Line segunda temporada

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD desde la primera hasta la séptima temporada

Marvel’s Daredevil desde la primera hasta la tercera temporada

Marvel’s Iron Fist primera y segunda temporada

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Marvel’s Jessica Jones desde la primera hasta la tercera temporada

‘Jessica Jones’ será eliminada de Netflix así como todas las demás series de Marvel

(Netflix)

Marvel’s Luke Cage primera y segunda temporada

Marvel’s The Defenders

Marvel’s The Punisher primera y segunda temporada

Pose primera y segunda temporada

Soundtrack

Transformers Prime

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

21 Thunder

Voice

Your Lie in April

