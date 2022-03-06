Todas las películas y series de televisión que se eliminarán de Netflix en marzo de 2022
Te queda muy poco tiempo para ver el contenido incluido en esta lista
Todos los meses, Netflix elimina una selección de películas sin antes alertar a sus usuarios.
Como consecuencia, casi todos los días se eliminan algunas películas y series de televisión de la biblioteca del servicio de streaming.
Se te puede perdonar si nunca te has dado cuenta de esto, ya que Netflix solo avisa que un contenido será eliminado de la plataforma pronto si seleccionas el título.
Marzo de 2022 no es diferente, pero, por fortuna, compilamos la lista completa de películas y series de televisión que se eliminarán este mes.
Entre los títulos que serán eliminados se encuentran el drama de época Howards End, la película rumana The Death of Mr Lazarescu y todas y cada una de las series de televisión de Marvel, incluidas Daredevil y Jessica Jones, que se mudarán a Disney+.
Películas
1 de marzo
Arctic Heart
Battle Drone
Beyblade Burst Evolution
The BFG (2016)
Black or White
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry
Bo on the Go!
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel
Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains
Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild
Expedition Chine
Fool’s Gold
Guru Aur Bhole
Here Comes the Boom
I Am Legend
The Interview (2014)
Into the Grizzly Maze
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures
Love is in the Air
Mars Attacks!
Nila
Observe and Report
Pants on Fire
Pop, Lock ‘n Roll
Rain Man (
Sab Jholmaal Hai
Sabrina (1995)
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Step Brothers
Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky
Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover
Takers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tiger
Total Recall (1990)
21 Jump Street
2,215
We Were Soldiers
Wyatt Earp
2 de marzo
Love is in the Air
4 de marzo
Aurora
The Death of Mr Lazarescu
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Parker
Safe Haven
WE
6 de marzo
The Secret
7 de marzo
Couples Counseling
Kahaani
11 de marzo
Eugenie Nights
This Evening
15 de marzo
Imago
In This Corner of the World
Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story
Notes on Blindness
PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein
Raising Victor Vargas
Steal a Pencil for Me
16 de marzo
5 Flights Up
Howards End
18 de marzo
Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
The Fluffy Movie
3022
20 de marzo
Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving
Series de televisión
1 de marzo
Akame ga Kill!
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson
American Horror Story desde la primera hasta la novena temporada
Border Security: America’s Front Line segunda temporada
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD desde la primera hasta la séptima temporada
Marvel’s Daredevil desde la primera hasta la tercera temporada
Marvel’s Iron Fist primera y segunda temporada
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Marvel’s Jessica Jones desde la primera hasta la tercera temporada
Marvel’s Luke Cage primera y segunda temporada
Marvel’s The Defenders
Marvel’s The Punisher primera y segunda temporada
Pose primera y segunda temporada
Soundtrack
Transformers Prime
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy
Transformers: Rescue Bots
Transformers: Robots in Disguise
Voice
Your Lie in April
